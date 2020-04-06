Mozilla Firefox 75 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

With only a few hours left before its official release on April 7th, the Mozilla Firefox 75 web browser is now available to download for all supported platforms, including Linux, Mac, and Windows.

Development on the Firefox 75 release kicked off a month ago and I already reported on the new features, which include a revamped address bar that not only looks better on smaller screens but also makes it easier for users to access their favorite sites with less typing.

“Type less, find more with Firefox’s revamped address bar. Now, just select the address bar, and a box will expand with links to your top sites. A redesigned interface provides a focused, clean search experience that’s optimized for smaller screens,” said Mozilla.

Mozilla Firefox 75 also improves HTTPS compatibility with misconfigured web servers by locally caching all Web PKI Certificate Authority certificates trusted by Mozilla in the background, by default.

Of course, this release brings various stability and security fixes, especially for two recent zero-day flaws that were reported by Mozilla to be exploited in the wild (patched in the Firefox 74.0.1 update).

It is also known that Mozilla has implemented lazy loading support for images and iframes in Firefox 75, as well as improved Wayland support with VA-API video acceleration and better WebGL performance.

Mozilla has recently released an official Flatpak package for its open-source and cross-platform web browser, which is currently in beta testing. If we’re lucky, we might see a stable release with the launch of Firefox 75 tomorrow.

With that in mind, if you want to be the first to install and use the Firefox 75 web browser, you can download the binaries for 32-bit or 64-bit systems, as well as the source code directly from Mozilla’s FTP servers.

However, I recommend you update your Firefox web browser to version 75.0 when the packages arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.