Mozilla Thunderbird 78.5 Released with More OpenPGP Improvements

Mozilla Thunderbird 78.5 has been released today as a new maintenance update to the latest 78 series of the open-source and free email client used by numerous GNU/Linux distributions.

Mozilla Thunderbird 78.5 is all about improving the best feature of the 78 series, OpenPGP support, which is now built into the application and enabled by default to let users send encrypted emails.

In this version, OpenPGP gains a new option that let users disable the attaching of the public key to a signed email, improved support for inline PGP messages, as well as a fix for the message security dialog to no longer display unverified keys as unavailable.

Mozilla Thunderbird 78.5 also improves the MailExtensions feature by implementing a new “compose_attachments” context menu item to the Menus API, which was made available on displayed messages. Moreover, the browser.tabs.create function will now wait for the “mail-delayed-startup-finished” event.

Various theme and usability improvements are present as well in this release, along with a fix for the new chat contact menu item to function correctly. A total of 12 security vulnerabilities were also addresses in Mozilla Thunderbird 78.5, which you can download right now from the official website.

I highly recommend that you install the latest Mozilla Thunderbird release from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. Since support for the older 68.x series ended some time ago, most Linux distros are now adopting the 78.x series of probably the best free email client out there, including Debian GNU/Linux.

