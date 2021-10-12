Multiboot USB Creator Ventoy Adds a GUI Mode to Its Live ISO Image

Ventoy, the open source tool that helps you create multiboot USB drives, has been updated today to version 1.0.54, a release that introduces a GUI mode to its live ISO image.

If you haven’t heard of Ventoy before, let me tell that it’s a recently new bootable USB creation solution that works just by copying the image files of the operating systems you want to have a flash drive without formatting it over and over.

There are many great tools out there to create multiboot USB drivers, but Ventoy makes it easier than ever and supports almost all known GNU/Linux distributions, as well as Windows OSes up to Windows 11, Chrome OS, BSD, and other UNIX systems.

With Ventoy, you don’t even need to use and extract ISO files as the tool also supports IMG, EFI, VHD(x), and WIM files, which it boots directly. In addition, Ventoy supports x86 Legacy BIOS, IA32 UEFI, x86_64 UEFI, ARM64 UEFI, and MIPS64EL UEFI firmware, as well as IA32 and x86_64 UEFI Secure Boot.

The latest release, Ventoy 1.0.54, is out now with a GUI mode for its live ISO image, which is based on the lightweight Tiny Core Linux distribution. Until now, Ventoy’s live ISO only offered a command-line interface for creating multiboot USB drives, but now everything is easier with the Ventoy GUI.

The Ventoy GUI was first released last month for Linux systems, supporting both GTK and Qt UI technologies. The GUI is actually called Ventoy2Disk and it was available only when using the tool from the tarball downloaded from the project’s GitHub page.

But now, with the Ventoy 1.0.54 release, you can use the Ventoy GUI straight from the live ISO image on virtually any operating system. Of course, you can always switch to the command-line mode using Ctrl+Alt+F2, but personally I find it faster to work with the GUI.

The Ventoy 1.0.54 release also adds support for WinPE with PESET.EXE, improves support for Trisquel GNU/Linux 10 and Untangle’s NG Firewall, adds support for Porteus 5.0 RC3, and fixes a couple of bugs.

For more details on the changes implemented in the new release, check out the GitHub release notes page, from where you can also download the live ISO, binaries for Linux and Windows, as well as the source tarball.

