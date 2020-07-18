MX Linux 19.2 KDE Edition Gets Closer to Release, Second Beta Now Ready for Testing

MX Linux 19.2 KDE Edition gets closer to release as the development team published the second beta milestone, which includes a few bug fixes and various improvements.

Almost two weeks after announcing the upcoming KDE Edition of the MX Linux 19.2 distribution and the first beta milestone, the team now released a second beta version for public testing, addressing various issues reported by testers.

In the MX Linux 19.2 KDE Edition beta 2, the team enabled Linux kernel sandboxing by default, implemented a first version of the dedicated MX Look-and-Feel theme for this edition, which comes with default panel layout, and updated NetworkManager to allow all users to connect.

The second beta also resolves a D-Bus message issue during login, adds various library files that were missing from the first beta, and makes apt and dpkg operations that look for a Debian frontend to default to the KDE mode rather then looking for the GNOME/GTK version.

There are still some known issues in this beta, such as the fact that you need to use the MX-Date & Time utility if you want to change the timezone, date and time, 12/24 hour selection doesn’t yet work in the installer, and the manual doesn’t yet include information about the KDE Plasma Edition.

You can download the second beta release of MX Linux 19.2 KDE Edition right now by clicking the link below. However, please keep in mind that this is still a pre-release version, so don’t install it on a production machine.

The final release should be available shortly, but no release date was set in stone. If you want to give feedback to the MX Linux developers about this special edition featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment, please visit the official forums.

Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series, the MX Linux 19.2 KDE Edition will be based on the Advanced Hardware Support (AHS) ISO flavor, which includes newer kernel and graphics stacks (Linux 5.6 and Mesa 20), and the KDE Plasma 5.14.5 desktop environment.