MX Linux 19.4 Arrives with Support for Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS and Mesa 20.3

The MX Linux 19.4 distribution is now available for download as the fourth maintenance update to the latest MX Linux 19 operating system series based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster.”

MX Linux 19.4 comes about five months after the MX Linux 19.3 update and introduces support for the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series for better hardware support, along with updated firmware packages, as well as the Mesa 20.3 graphics stack series.

Included in the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) ISO are Linux kernel 5.10.24 and Mesa 20.3.4 for those who need support for newer hardware or want to use MX Linux for gaming. The AHS ISO image is only supported on 64-bit platforms and comes in two flavors with the Xfce 4.14 and KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environments.

The standard ISOs come with the Linux 4.19 LTS kernel and Mesa 18.3.6 graphics stack from the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” repositories. These are available only with the Xfce 4.14 desktop environment, but supported on both 64-bit and 32-bit architectures.

On top of these core updates, the MX Linux 19.4 release also includes updated MX Tools with various new featues and improvements. For example, the MX Installer received a password strength indicator, MX Snapshot has a new CLI (command-line) mode suitable for scripting, and MX Tweak has better support for custom theme set features.

Also included are System Keyboard Qt, a new tool that makes it easier to set the system-wide keyboard, and many of the MX Tools received updated translations.

You can download MX Linux 19.4 right now from the release announcement page or using the direct download link below. Existing MX Linux 19 users don’t need to download the new ISO images to keep their installations up to date, but only to run the following commands in a terminal emulator.

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade

Last updated 1 day ago