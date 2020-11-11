MX Linux 19.3 Released with Latest Debian Buster 10.6 Updates, BleedingTooth Patches

The MX Linux 19.3 distribution has been released today as the latest update to the MX Linux 19 “Patito Feo” series of this Debian-based, systemd-free operating system for personal computers.

Packed with all the latest software and security updates from the Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 “Buster” release, MX Linux 19.3 is here with new kernel versions patched against the recently discovered BleedingTooth security vulnerability affecting certain Intel processors.

While the standard ISO images ship with Linux kernel 4.19.152 LTS, the more advanced AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) edition is powered by Linux kernel 5.8.14. The latter also comes with a newer Mesa graphics stack, version 20.1.8, as well as recent X.Org Server graphics drivers.

Among some of the improvements implemented in MX Linux 19.3, there’s updated video configurations via vcard boot code for the antiX live system, changed the Shift+Tab keyboard shortcut as default task switcher to Alt+Shift+Tab in the live system, and improved localization.

The in-house built MX Linux tools have been updated as well in this release. For example, mx-installer received autoinstall improvements and an ESP flag setting on UEFI setups, mx-snapshot now comes with a new GUI function to reset network connections, and mx-packageinstaller now shows updated kernel entries.

MX Linux 19.3 is available for download right now from the official website or by using the direct download links below. It’s available as standard ISOs for 64-bit and 32-bit systems with the Xfce desktop environment, as well as an AHS 64-bit ISO also with Xfce, and a KDE Edition that only supports 64-bit systems.

As expected, these new ISO images are here only for new deployments of this lightweight Debian-based distribution that doesn’t come with the systemd init system. Existing MX Linux users will be able to upgrade using the standard package management system.

Last updated 6 days ago