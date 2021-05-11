NVIDIA 460.80 Driver Released with Support for New Laptop GPUs, Bug Fixes

NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 460.80 proprietary graphics driver for UNIX systems, including Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris, adding support for new laptops GPUs and fixing various bugs.

The NVIDIA 460.80 video driver is here to bring support for a plethora of new laptop GPUs, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, NVIDIA T600, NVIDIA T1200, NVIDIA RTX A5000, NVIDIA RTX A4000, NVIDIA RTX A3000, and NVIDIA RTX A2000.

In addition, it addresses various bugs that were present in previous versions. For example, it fixes two regressions, one that could prevent eglQueryDevicesEXT from correctly enumerating GPUs on multi-GPU systems where access to the GPU device files was restricted for some GPUs, and the other one that could cause system hangs when changing display resolution on SLI Mosaic configurations.

Also fixed is a bug that could cause blank displays when driving multiple displays at the same resolution using active DisplayPort dongles and a bug that could cause the AddressSanitizer function to report a heap-buffer-overflow during initialization of the OpenGL and Vulkan libraries.

Only for GNU/Linux systems, the NVIDIA 460.80 graphics driver fixes a bug that could prevent the system from resuming from suspend when DisplayPort activity occurred while the system was suspended.

NVIDIA 460.80 is the latest production branch version, which means that it is highly recommended for everyone who uses a Linux, BSD, or Solaris based operating systems. You can download it right now from NVIDIA’s website for 64-bit and AArch64 GNU/Linux systems, 64-bit FreeBSD systems, as well as 64-bit and 32-bit Solaris systems.

Image credits: NVIDIA Corporation

