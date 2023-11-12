OBS Studio 30 Released with Support for Intel QSV H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux

OBS Studio 30 is now available for download coming with exciting new features, as well as numerous other changes and bug fixes for this popular free and open-source screencasting and streaming app.

Highlights of OBS Studio 30 include support for Intel QSV (Quick Sync Video) H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux, WHIP/WebRTC output, HDR playback support for DeckLink output, 10-bit capture support for DeckLink devices, as well as YouTube Live Control Panel when streaming to YouTube.

This release also introduces a new “Safe Mode” that will let you run the app without third-party plugins, scripting, and websockets. The “Safe Mode” will be prompted to the user when an improper shutdown is detected, for troubleshooting purposes, but it can also be manually activated from the “Help” menu.

Other new features in OBS Studio 30 include an updated graphical user interface with a redesigned status bar that provides users with more organized and structured information with more representative and recognizable icons, and a new option in the “Docks” menu for full-height docks so that the dock can take up the entire height of the OBS window.

Among other noteworthy changes, the OBS Studio 30 defaults to sorting audio/video encoder dropdowns by name, adds the ability to arrange filters using drag and drop, enables GPU scaling for “Rescale Output” when possible, and adds logging for scene changes in Studio Mode.

Moreover, it adds support for grayscale MJPEG in V4L / DirectShow sources, improves the settings interface of the “Text (FreeType 2)” source, adds IPv6 support for RTMP streaming output with IPv4 fallback for dual-stack streaming services, and adds the ability to set FFmpeg options for VA-API.

Last but not least, OBS Studio 30 improves various functionality, such as the FFmpeg VA-API AMD encoder video quality, lossless recording with fragmented MP4/MOV, the VLC media source, and logging of high frame rate video capture devices on Linux. For more details, check out the release notes.

Meanwhile, you can download OBS Studio 30 right now from the release notes page linked above as binaries for Ubuntu systems, as well as a source tarball if you fancy compiling it from sources. OBS Studio is also available for installation as a Flatpak app on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution from Flathub.

