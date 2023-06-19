OBS Studio 29.1.3 Improves the Source Record Plugin, AMF Encoder, and More

OBS Studio 29.1.3 open-source software for live streaming and screen recording has been released today as another maintenance update to the latest stable OBS Studio 29.1 version bringing various bug and crash fixes.

OBS Studio 29.1.3 is here to improve the Source Record plugin by fixing a crash that occurred when properties are deleted in the callback. It also improves the AMF (Advanced Media Framework) encoder’s reconfiguration and dynamic bitrate as they didn’t work in previous releases, as well as the AMF preset fallback to take into account the GPU reported throughput.

Window and game capture compatibility notices have been fixed as well in this release to be displayed correctly. Moreover, OBS Studio 29.1.3 addresses a bug in audio settings where Audio Channels, Sample Rate, and Low Latency Audio Buffer Mode would sometimes fail to save properly.

This release also improves service selection resetting for services that aren’t shown by default, fixes a crash with Freetype 2 text sources when non-ASCII text is used, and fixes other crashes in obs-websockets and Lua scripts.

The user interface appears to have received various fixes as well. For example, a bug prevented the properties dialogs from being closed with the “Cancel” button, keyboard shortcuts weren’t displayed for some context menu items, and the View menu’s “Source Toolbar” checkable menu item wouldn’t update when the “Show Source Toolbar” and “Hide Source Toolbar” hotkeys were used.

Furthermore, OBS Studio 29.1.3 fixes a bug where switching between “Fade” and “Fade to Black” for a quick transition would fail to work correctly, fixes an issue where unnecessary undo/redo entries were being created for text sources, and fixes a bug where the placeholder text for “Group” would not be correctly localized when adding a new group.

This update comes about three weeks after OBS Studio 29.1.2, which improved double-clicking on non-multiview projectors, the opening of settings when a non-existent service was selected, keyframe interval calculation for the VideoToolbox encoder, the virtual camera when using source output mode, selecting of audio tracks for streaming or recording, as well as audio monitoring when using PulseAudio.

If you’re using OBS Studio 29.1 on your GNU/Linux distribution, it is highly recommended to update to version 29.1.3 as soon as possible. If you have the Flatpak version installed, simply run the flatpak update command in a Terminal window to update it. Ubuntu users can download binaries for Ubuntu 23.04, 22.10, and 22.04 LTS from the release page.

