Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu” to Reach End of Life on July 20th, 2023

Canonical announced today that the Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) operating system release will reach end-of-life on July 20th, 2023, urging users to upgrade their installations to the latest Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) release as soon as possible.

Dubbed by Canonical as the “Kinetic Kudu”, Ubuntu 22.10 was released on October 20th, 2022, and it’s an interim release supported with software and security updates for only nine (9) months.

Usually Canonical gives users a bit more time to upgrade their installations, but they already slated the end-of-life for Ubuntu 22.10 on July 20th, 2023, a little over a month from the moment of writing this article.

After July 20th, 2023, Canonical will no longer push software and security updates to Ubuntu 22.10 users, which means that, in time, their installations will become vulnerable to all sorts of threats and attacks.

Therefore, Ubuntu 22.10 users are urged to consider upgrading their installations to the latest Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster”, which continues to be actively supported with security updates and select high-impact bug fixes until January 2024.

Compared to Ubuntu 22.10, the Ubuntu 23.04 release comes with a newer Linux kernel for better hardware support, a new version of the GNOME desktop environment, as well as other supported desktop environments on the official Ubuntu flavors, and many of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source applications.

Upgrading Ubuntu 22.10 to Ubuntu 23.04 is quite straightforward. You can follow our tutorial with screenshots and step-by-step instructions if you haven’t upgraded an Ubuntu operating system before.

Meanwhile, Canonical has already kicked off the development of the next interim release, Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur”, which will see the light of day later this year on October 12th.

