OpenShot 3.0 Open-Source Video Editor Released with More Than 1000 Improvements

OpenShot Studios proudly announced today the release and general availability of OpenShot 3.0 as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform video editor for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

Over a year in the making, OpenShot 3.0 brings 4K (HiDPI) display support, enhanced real-time video playback performance, the ability to simultaneously export multiple clips and videos, expanded compatibility with more video formats and codecs, and Blender 3.3 LTS support.

It also comes with many improvements to the timeline and usability, including snapping, keyframes, waveforms, and default folders, improved EOF (end of file) and file duration detection, support for new export presets like animated GIF, MP3 (audio only), YouTube 2K, YouTube 4K, and MKV, better support for anamorphic video profiles, as well as improved location preferences and documentation.

OpenShot 3.0 is also packed with more than 1000 improvements and bug fixes to make the open-source video editor more stable/reliable and less resource hungry, especially during timeline changes and video playback caching, safely clean and delete objects, and update the Undo/Redo system to prevent crashes.

“OpenShot utilizes a caching background thread, which prepares upcoming frames before they are needed. This caching algorithm has been improved to operate at different speeds (1X, 2X, 4X) and in both forward and backward directions. It also now includes a pre-roll to build up video frames before playback starts, offering a smoother playback experience,” reads the release notes

OpenShot will now also work better with non-English languages as version 3.0 received numerous updated and new language translations, along with an updated user guide for newcomers. As mentioned above, this is a major release that comes with more than 1000 changes, so check out the full changelogs on the release notes page above for more details.

You can also watch the video below to see a sneak peek at the major new features in OpenShot 3.0. Meanwhile, you can download the software right now from the official website as an AppImage universal binary that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything.

Image credits: OpenShot/YouTube

