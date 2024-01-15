openSUSE Leap 16 Confirmed, Will Be Based on SUSE’s New Adaptable Linux Platform

The openSUSE Project confirmed today the successor to its openSUSE Leap 15 operating system series as openSUSE Leap 16, which will be based on SUSE’s new Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP).

Those of you relying on the well-tested openSUSE Leap operating system will be happy to learn that the openSUSE Project is working on its successor, openSUSE Leap 16, promising the same levels of user-friendly maintenance and security that defined openSUSE Leap, combined with the benefits of an advanced enterprise server distribution.

openSUSE Leap 16 will be based on SUSE’s new Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) codebase and will aim to offer users a balanced operating system that includes cutting-edge software on top of a traditional Linux-based operating system emerging from SUSE’s development of ALP, which is also the base of Leap Micro and SUSE Linux operating systems.

“The transition to Leap 16 is not just a numerical step-up but symbolizes a significant path forward in technology and user experiences. The future of openSUSE Leap is based on the innovative concept of SUSE’s Adaptable Linux Platform,” said the openSUSE Project in the announcement

The openSUSE Project also confirms that its Leap Micro lightweight operating system for containerized and virtualized workloads will be updated to version 6.0, succeeding the Leap Micro 5 series. Leap Micro 6 will be based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 6.0 operating system.

The openSUSE Project promises to provide users with clear migration paths from openSUSE Leap 15 and Leap Micro 5 and sufficient time to upgrade their installations. In case of delays, they promise to extend the life cycle of openSUSE Leap 15.6, which is currently in development, or even release a new maintenance update, openSUSE Leap 15.7.

openSUSE Leap 15.6 is expected to land on June 11th, 2024. A beta version will be available for public testing on February 28th, while the Release Candidate (RC) is expected to hit the streets on April 27th, 2024.

