openSUSE Leap 15.5 Releases with KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS, Xfce 4.18, and More

The openSUSE Project announced today the release and general availability of openSUSE Leap 15.5 as the latest stable version of this openSUSE variant targeted at those who want a well-tested operating system for their personal computers based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15.

openSUSE Leap 15.5 is here exactly one year after openSUSE Leap 15.4 and it’s built on top of binary packages from the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP5 operating system. It’s powered by the same Linux 5.14 kernel as Leap 15.4 but with added drivers for better hardware support.

openSUSE Project compares the Linux 5.14 kernel included in openSUSE Leap 15.5 with the upstream Linux 6.0 kernel series saying that the biggest changes are in the area of GPU drivers, supporting new graphics cards like AMD Radeon RX 7600, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT/XTX, Intel ARC A380, Intel Arc A750, and Intel Arc A770.

One interesting feature in openSUSE Leap 15.5 is out-of-the-box support for installing and booting the distribution from NVM Express over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) over the TCP transport, according to the NVMe-oF boot specification 1.0.

“This allows flexible creation and orchestration of diskless clients in SAN environments using the latest NVMe-oF technology. This feature requires support in the system UEFI BIOS, where networking and NVMe-oF targets are configured. The firmware uses this information for booting the kernel. The operating system obtains the configuration information from the firmware and uses it for mounting the root file system over NVMe-oF,” said the openSUSE Project.

Software-wise, openSUSE Leap 15.5 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series, which will be supported for a couple of years, as well as the latest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment series. Unfortunately for fans of the GNOME desktop, this release still uses the GNOME 41 series from openSUSE Leap 15.4.

Under the hood, this release won’t have the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies like openSUSE Tumbleweed. As such, it comes with the dnf 4.10.0 package manager, systemd 249.10 init system, the Mesa 22.3.5 graphics stack, as well as sudo 1.9.9, AppArmor 3.0.4, Perl 5.26.1, Python 3.6.15 (Python 3.9, 3.10, and 3.11 are supported as well), Ruby 2.5, Go 1.17, Podman 4.4.4, CRI-O 1.22.0, and containerd 1.6.19.

For more details, you can check out the full list of features. Meanwhile, you can download openSUSE Leap 15.5 from the official website as live ISO images pre-installed with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, and Xfce desktop environments, as well as a Rescue edition and offline installation images.

As with previous releases, openSUSE Leap 15.5 is supported on 64-bit desktops, PowerPC (ppc64le) servers, UEFI ARM 64-bit (AArch64) desktops, laptops, SBCs, and servers, and IBM System z and LinuxONE (s390x) servers. Virtual Machine images are also available to download for those who want to virtualize openSUSE Leap.

The openSUSE Project also announced this week that it plans to release another minor Leap 15 version, openSUSE Leap 15.6, which is expected to see the light of day in early June 2024.

Last updated 27 mins ago