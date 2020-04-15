openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Available on AWS Marketplace

openSUSE developer Alessandro de Oliveira Faria announced the availability of the openSUSE Tumbleweed operating system on the AWS Marketplace.

openSUSE, as a GNU/Linux distribution, was already available on the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Marketplace, but as the stable openSUSE Leap release.

As you probably know already, openSUSE also offers a rolling-release version of its operating system, called openSUSE Tumbleweed.

And the good news is that, as of this month, you can now install openSUSE Tumbleweed as a Linux server on Amazon AWS, and it’s intended for everyone wants to use the latest openSUSE release.

“It is intended for users, developers, administrators, and any professional who wants openSUSE resources on the server. It’s great for beginners, experienced users and ultra geeks, in short, it’s perfect for everyone,” said Alessandro de Oliveira Faria.

The advantage of using openSUSE Tumbleweed on AWS is that the operating system gets regular updates, being based on Factory, openSUSE’s main development codebase.

This means you’re getting all the latest GNU/Linux and Open Source technologies shortly after they are being released upstream, just make sure you are running the latest Tumbleweed build.

For more details about openSUSE Tumbleweed on AWS, you can check out the AWS Marketplace page, which is regularly maintained by developer Alessandro de Oliveira Faria.

Tumbleweed is also a great operating system for everyday use. Being a rolling release distro, you only have to install it once and receive updates forever.

It comes is a wide range of flavors with some of the most popular desktop environments, and you can download the latest builds from openSUSE.org.