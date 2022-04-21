Proton 7.0-2 Makes More Games Playable on Linux, Fixes Numerous Bugs

Valve released today Proton 7.0-2 as the second maintenance update in the Proton 7.0 series with support for more games playable on Linux, as well as numerous bug fixes for games that were already supported.

Proton 7.0-2 comes two months after the Proton 7.0-1 release and adds support for the Atelier Ayesha, A Way Out, ATRI -My Dear Moments-, Baseball Stars 2, Bright Memory: Infinite, Call of Duty Black Ops 3, Double Dragon Trilogy, Devil May Cry HD Collection, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Fall in Labyrinth, Guilty Gear Isuka, INVERSUS Deluxe, King of Fighters XIII, Medieval Dynasty, Metal Slug 2, 3 and X, Montaro, One Shot: Fading Memory, and Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul video games, which are now playable on Linux.

As with all Proton releases, version 7.0-2 fixes many bugs to improve support for games that were already playable on Linux. For example, it fixes The Last Campfire and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy to work on the Steam Deck, it improves support for Unity games to no longer crash during launch when certain peripherals are connected, addresses a performance regression in Swords of Legends Online, and adds support for 4.0 audio setups for Cyberpunk 2077.

The Apex Legends, Forza Horizon 5, Horizon Zero Dawn, Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition, DiRT Rally 2, DiRT 4, GTA V, Little Nightmares 2, Civilization VI, Chicken Invaders Universe, Atelier Meruru, Cook-out, DJMAX RESPECT V, Gloomhaven, Haven, Rust, Rustler, The Complex, TOHU, Monster Train, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, Nine Sols Demo, Deus Ex GOTY, Prey 2006, Quake 4, Quake Live, Quake Champions, Chaser, UNO, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Persona 4 Golden, Star Wars: Squadrons, Devil May Cry 5, Capcom Arcade Stadium, Teardown, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Arma 3, Vampyr, The Beast Inside, Killing Floor 2, Age of Chivalry, Chrono Trigger, and Ride 3 video games also received improvements.

Under the hood, the Proton 7.0-2 release is based on the DXVK 1.10.1, vkd3d-proton 2.6, and dxvk-nvapi 0.5.3 software. For more details and to download the source tarball of this release, check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page.

Image credits: protondb.com

Last updated 2 hours ago