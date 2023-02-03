Proton 7.0-6 Released with Support for UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Valve promoted today the Proton 7.0-6 release of its open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components to the stable channel for everyone who wants to play Windows games on Linux.

Proton 7.0-6 is here with support for new games, including the critically acclaimed UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection, as well as Gotham Knights, Heroes of the Dark, King under the Mountain, NinNinDays2, Super Arcade Racing, 雀姬 (Mahjong ladies), and Crazy Machines 3.

This new Proton release also brings improvements to video games that were already supported, such as Septerra Core, Persona 5 Royal, Vampire Survivors, Super House of Dead Ninjas, Enemy Mind, Out There Somewhere, Zeepkist, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Quake III: Arena, Quake III: Team Arena, Marvel Snap, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

Also improved in Proton 7.0-6 are Jurassic World Evolution 2, Project Cars 2, Project Cars 3, Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII, Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion, Lost Lands: Dark Overlord, Lost Lands: Dark Lord, Lost Lands: Redemption, Haunted Hotel: Silent Waters Collector’s Edition, Chronos: Before the Ashes, OUTRIDERS, ToGather: Island, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Under the hood, Proton 7.0-6 comes with updated core components like wine-mono 7.4.0 and dxvk-nvapi 0.6. For more details about the changes included in this release, check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page.

Linux gamers will automatically receive this update the next time they open their Steam Client.

Image credits: ProtonDB.com

Last updated 20 mins ago