Purism Launches New Secure Librem 11 Tablet PC Powered by Linux

Purism, the company behind the Librem 5 smartphone, announced today a new device, the Librem 11 tablet, running PureBoot, Linux kernel, and PureOS by default.

Like most of Purism’s devices, the Librem 11 tablet PC promises users the best security, privacy, and freedom-respecting features including a secure boot with Purism’s PureBoot cutting-edge secure boot process based on the Coreboot and Heads projects.

Librem 11 also promises real convergence with Purism’s PureOS security-focused operating system based on Debian GNU/Linux, so you can turn the tablet into a full-featured computer when connected to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

Under the hood, Librem 11 is powered by an Intel N5100 “Jasper Lake” processor running at 1.1GHz (up to 2.89GHz) and featuring 4 cores, 4 threads, and Intel UHD Graphics, 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 1TB NVMe storage, as well as two full function USB Type-C 3.1 ports with power delivery charging.

The Linux-powered tablet PC also features a multi-touch 11.5-inch AMOLED display with a 2560×1600 resolution running at 60Hz. Two cameras are present, a 2MP camera on the front and a 5MP camera on the back, and you’ll also get a 3.5mm audio jack that supports microphone in and headphone out.

Purism’s Librem 11 tablet ships with a detachable keyboard that can be used as a protective sleeve, a USB-C chargeable pen featuring 4096 pressure levels and tilt support, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless connection, Bluetooth 5, an accelerometer sensor, a fingerprint reader, and a microSD card reader.

If you’re in the market for a Linux-powered, secure, and privacy-focused tablet PC, you can purchase the Librem 11 right now from Purism’s online store for $999.00 USD. Purism promises that its Linux tablet won’t spy on its users as the company has a policy to avoid surveillance and data mining business practices.

Image credits: Purism

