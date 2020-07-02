Purism Unveils the Librem 14 Linux Laptop, Now Available for Pre-Order

Linux hardware manufacturer Purism unveiled today the Librem 14 Linux laptop, the successor to its popular Librem 13 laptop line.

Librem 14 is Purism’s best Linux laptop at the moment, shipping with the same security and software features as the previous Librem 13 laptop, such as hardware kill switches for disabling Wi-Fi, microphone and webcam, PureBoot firmware, and the PureOS distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux.

But what makes Librem 14 stand out is the gorgeous new 14-inch Full HD 1080p IPS matte display that features a small bezel to make the Linux laptop be almost the same dimensions as the Librem 13.

Under the hood, the Linux laptop is powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10710U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, and up to 32GB DDR4 RAM. It also supports up to two external monitors via HDMI and USB-C, and Gigabit Ethernet with a built-in RJ45 connector.

“I am beyond excited to see the Librem laptop journey arrive at the build quality and specifications in the Librem 14,” said Todd Weaver, CEO and founder of Purism. “We have invested heavily so every customer will be proud to carry our laptops, and the Librem 14 will be the best one yet.”

The laptop also features a high-quality aluminum chassis, a full size keyboard with plenty of key travel, Atheros 802.11n wireless, a 3.5mm audio jack with mic-in and headphone-out combo, 2.5″ SATA storage and NVMe-capable M.2 slots, and a battery that should last roughly 7 to 9 hours.

The Librem 14 is available for pre-order right now from $1,199 USD and is scheduled to ship in early Q4 2020. Meanwhile, you can check out the Image gallery below to see in action and the official website for more details on pricing and hardware specifications.











Librem 14