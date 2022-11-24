Qt Creator 9 Released with Experimental Squish Support, C++ and QML Improvements

The Qt Project released today Qt Creator 9 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform IDE (Integrated Development Environment) that brings new features and improvements.

Qt Creator 9 is here about four months after Qt Creator 8 and introduces experimental Squish support through a new plugin that lets you open existing Squish test suites, create new test suites and test cases, record test cases, run test suites or cases and view the results in the Squish output using Squish Runner and Server.

The new plugin also lets you set breakpoints before running tests in case you want to force them to stop at certain locations and inspect local variables. Since this is an experimental plugin, you need to manually enable it in Help > About Plugins > Utilities > Squish.

Among various performance improvements, the Qt Creator 9 release enhances the editing capabilities of the IDE with a new option that lets you visualize the indentation (marked with a vertical line) in documents, as well as to change the line spacing. You can configure both these new options in Text Editor > Display and Text Editor > Fonts & Colors respectively.

For C++, this release lets you use a single Clangd instance for an entire session rather than one instance per project, which might come in handy when you have several projects open, which are closely related, in the same session. Moreover, Qt Creator 9 comes with a new option in Clangd 15 that lets you set the priority of Clangd’s background thread and lets you directly edit C++ code style setting in the Preferences dialog.

For QML, this release improves the opening of QML files from the build directory rather than from the source directory when following symbols and ensures that breakpoints and cursor position are no longer lost when using the reformatting feature.

For CMake, this release introduces support for configuring and building presets, including conditions and toolchain files, as well as the ability to change the environment used for running CMake at configure time in the Projects mode.

Last but not least, Qt Creator adds a file browser for its Docker support to access remote files and directories, and improves both the auto-detection on the remote and the device wizard. Moreover, it’s now possible to set remote Linux devices as the build device for a kit.

You can download Qt Creator 9 right now from the official website as a universal binary installer that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution. Meanwhile, check out the release announcement page for extra reading on the changes implemented in this release.

