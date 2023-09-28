Raspberry Pi 5 Announced for End of October, Here Are the Specs

The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the launch of the highly anticipated Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, which will be available for purchase at the end of October 2023.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

Connectivity-wise, Raspberry Pi 5 comes with dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, two USB 3.0 ports supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation, two USB 2.0 ports, as well as a Gigabit Ethernet port with PoE+ support, which requires a separate PoE+ HAT that will be available shortly after the SBC’s release.

In addition, the single-board computer features a high-speed microSD card interface with SDR104 mode support, two 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers, a PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals, a Raspberry Pi-standard 40-pin GPIO header, real-time clock, and a power button.

“Virtually every aspect of the platform has been upgraded, delivering a no-compromises user experience,” said Eben Upton, Raspberry Pi Foundation CEO. “Raspberry Pi 5 comes with new features, it’s over twice as fast as its predecessor, and it’s the first Raspberry Pi computer to feature silicon designed in‑house here in Cambridge, UK.”

Regarding RAM, Raspberry Pi 5 will be available in two variants only with 4GB and 8GB respectively. While the 4GB model is priced at $60 USD, the 8GB variant will cost $80 USD. The SBC is available for pre-order starting today from approved reseller partners and it’s expected to ship at the end of October.

For more technical details about the new Raspberry Pi board, check out the announcement page and watch the video below to see it in action. Rest assured that we will get a Raspberry Pi 5 SBC as soon as it will be available for purchase and make a proper review.

Image credits: Raspberry Pi Foundation (edited by Marius Nestor)

