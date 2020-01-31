Raspberry Pi Is Getting Vulkan Support

The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today that it has started working on implementing support for the open-source Vulkan graphics API for their Raspberry Pi single-board computers.

While the latest Raspberry Pi 4 board is OpenGL ES 3.1 conformant, the company also wants to add support for the famous open-source Vulkan driver, which provides high-efficiency access to modern GPUs and better performance than the older OpenGL driver.

But don’t get too excited about this because the Raspberry Pi Foundation is just getting started on this Vulkan on Raspberry Pi thing, which will be big for gaming on the tiny boards.

According to Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi Trading, the company has a very long development roadmap ahead of them before they will be able to give users a working Vulkan driver.

“While there have been community efforts in the direction of Vulkan support (originally on VideoCore IV) as far back as 2018, Igalia has only been working on this new driver for a few weeks, and we still have a very long development roadmap ahead of us,” said Eben Upton.

Raspberry Pi 4 is the latest and most powerful Raspberry Pi board released by the Raspberry Pi Foundation. It features a 1.5GHz 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 CPU (ARM v8, BCM2837), up to 4GB RAM (LPDDR4), dual-band 802.11 b/g/n/ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0 (BLE), and Gigabit Ethernet.

Raspberry Pi is one of the most popular development board out there as the Raspberry Pi Foundation also develops a Linux-based operating system for it called Raspbian, based on Debian GNU/Linux.

Image: Raspberry Pi Foundation