Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Released with Ubuntu Server 21.10 Support

The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the availability of a new Raspberry Pi single-board computer, the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, now on sale at $15 USD.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is the successor of the Raspberry Pi Zero W board and the third model in the Raspberry Pi Zero series, which has sold nearly four million units worldwide since its launch six years ago.

Powered by the same Quad-Core 64-bit Broadcom BCM2710A1 ARM Cortex-A53 processor as the first version of the Raspberry Pi 3 board, Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is bundled into a single space-saving package with 512MB LPDDR2 SDRAM, 2.4GHz IEEE 802.11b/g/n wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.2, and OpenGL ES 1.1 / 2.0 graphics.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W’s performance looks to be on par with that of the Raspberry Pi 3 series, but the tiny single-board computer is up to five times more powerful than the Raspberry Pi Zero W model. Here are the full specs at a glance for my tech-savvy readers:

Broadcom BCM2710A1, quad-core 64-bit SoC (ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1GHz)

512MB LPDDR2 SDRAM

2.4GHz IEEE 802.11b/g/n wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.2, BLE

1 × USB 2.0 interface with OTG

HAT-compatible 40 pin I/O header footprint

MicroSD card slot

Mini HDMI port

Composite video and reset pin solder points

CSI-2 camera connector

H.264, MPEG-4 decode (1080p30); H.264 encode (1080p30)

OpenGL ES 1.1, 2.0 graphics

Also today, the Raspberry Foundation launched a new official USB power supply for the new Raspberry Pi model, as well as Raspberry Pi 3B and 3B+, which features a USB micro-B connector, a slightly reduced peak current rating of 2.5A, and price tag of $8 USD.

Best of all, Canonical also announced today that the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W board supports the 32-bit version of the recently released Ubuntu Server 21.10 “Impish Indri” operating system out of the box, with support for the 64-bit version coming by the end of the week.

In addition, Canonical said that support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) will arrive in early November too. Moreover, you can also install the Ubuntu Core 20 operating system for all your IoT needs following the tutorial from here.

With that in mind, if you’re in the market for a cheaper Raspberry Pi board for your IoT projects, you can buy the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W SBC right now from here at only $15 USD. The MagPi subscribers will recieve a free unit in the next few days.

Image credits: Raspberry Pi Foundation (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 14 hours ago