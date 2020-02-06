RaspEX OS Gets New Release with Better Raspberry Pi 3 Support

Arne Exton released today a new stable build of his Debian-based RaspEX Kodi operating system for Raspberry Pi devices with improved support for Raspberry Pi 3 and 3+ boards.

RaspEX Build 200206 replaces the previous Build 191117, which had some keyboard and mouse issues on Raspberry Pi 3 Model B and Model B+ boards that some users reported. To fix the issue, Arne Exton added a separate kernel for these Raspberry Pi boards, including for the Raspberry Pi 2 Model B.

While RaspEX Build 200206 is specifically made for the newer Raspberry Pi 4, thanks to two kernels included the system will be compatible with all Raspberry Pi boards as it will automatically determine the model you’re using the load the appropriate kernel for it.

The included kernels are Linux 4.19.97-exton-v7l+ for Raspberry Pi 4 models and Linux 4.19.97-v7+ for Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, Raspberry 3 Model B+, and Raspberry Pi 2 Model B models.

RaspEX is very responsive and fast on the Raspberry Pi 4

According to Arne Exton, RaspEX is very responsive and fast on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer, especially on the model with 4GB RAM, but that shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

Also included in the new RaspEX build there’s the Kodi 18.4 “Leia” media centre, which transforms your Raspberry Pi into a viable home theater PC (HTPC), VLC media player, Firefox web browser, and NetworkManager as default network connection manager.

If you want to use RaspEX as a normal operating system, the default desktop environment is the lightweight LXDE. You can download RaspEX Build 200206 right now from the developer’s website, where you’ll also find installation instructions and other information that will get you started.