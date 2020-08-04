Security-Oriented Kodachi Linux 7.2 Released with One of the Best Secure Messengers

The Xubuntu-based, security-oriented Kodachi Linux 7.2 distribution is now available for download with updated components, various improvements, as well as some cool new features.

Based on the latest Xubuntu 18.04 LTS point release, Kodachi Linux 7.2 codename “Defeat” comes with the newest Ubuntu kernel that’s patched against recent security vulnerabilities and full sync with the upstream Bionic Beaver repositories to provide users with an up-to-date installation media.

On top of that, the new release introduces new security features, such as Session Messenger, a popular private messenger that the Kodachi Linux team doubts as one of the best secure messengers and the Steghide UI utility for hiding encrypted text messages in images, text or audio files.

Also added is a link to the Threema end-to-end encrypted instant messaging application in the bookmarks of the Kodachi browser, as well as the pci=noaer kernel boot parameter to disable the use of PCIE advanced error reporting.

Among other changes and improvements, Kodachi Linux 7.2 fixes updating of the OnionShare utility that lets you securely and anonymously share files, replaces Riot with Element as default chat app for secure end-to-end encryption messaging and video calls, and replaces the IP lookup plugin in Kodachi browser.

Lastly, the Conky system monitor utility has been improved and its refresh time was reduced. Various icons suffered some much-needed changes and the Yandex DNS bookmark was moved to a lower position.

For new installations, you can download Kodachi Linux 7.2 right now using the link below. Existing users do not have to download the new ISO release to keep their installations up to date, just make sure you have all the latest updates installed by running the following command from time to time.

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade