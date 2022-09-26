Shotcut 22.09 Video Editor Adds Initial Support for WebP Animations, New Video Filters

Shotcut 22.09 has been released as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform video editing software that brings new video filters, new file support, and many more improvements.

Shotcut 22.09 is here three months after Shotcut 22.06, the last stable release of the software, and introduces initial support for reading WebP animations, two new video filters (Fisheye and GPS Graphic), snapping to the playhead to Keyframes, and the ability to display audio clips without album art.

Also new in this release is the gopro2gpx utility that lets you export a GPX file from a GoPro video via Properties > Export GPX, a new Reset option in Settings to help you reset all the settings (including the hidden ones), as well as new alpha Operation, Reverse, and Invert parameters to the Mask: Draw video filter.

Another interesting change in Shotcut 22.09 is the ability to drag-scroll/pan by pressing the middle mouse button on the Keyframes, Timeline, and the built-in player when zoomed in. Moreover, the new Shotcut version adds an Actions and Shortcuts entry in the Help menu to provide users with a unified action search and shortcut editor and also replace the old Keyboard Shortcuts menu item.

On top of all that, Shotcut 22.09 improves support for custom video transitions by implementing a quick preview to transition properties and a favorite button in the transition Properties and the Mask: From File video filter, along with the ability to list all the files in the transitions folder in the transition Properties, the Mask: From File video filter, and the Slideshow Generator dialog.

Also improved is the Filters picker, which gained support for a small animated icon and translatable keywords to facilitate search. Various bugs were addressed to improve the Move Track Up or Move Track Down functions, Old Film: Scratches video filter, File > Open MLT XML as Clip menu item, Text: Rich filter, and other functionality.

Also worth mentioning is the fact that the new Shotcut release deprecates and hides the Lens Correction video filter due to its low quality and the introduction of the Fisheye video filter. You can read the full release notes on the project’s GitHub page for more details on these changes.

Under the hood, Shotcut 22.09 is bundled with FFmpeg 5.1, dav1d 1.0 AV1 decoder, AOM 3.4.0 AV1 encoder, libvpx 1.12.0 VP8/9 encoder, VMAF 2.3.1 video quality assessment algorithm, and Glaxnimate 0.5.1 SVG software.

Shotcut 22.09 is available for download from the official website as an AppImage universal binary that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything on your personal computer.

Last updated 7 hours ago