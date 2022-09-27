Star Labs Shares More Details on Its Upcoming StarFighter 4K Linux Laptop

UK-based Linux hardware vendor Star Labs took to Twitter to share today more details on its upcoming Linux laptop called StarFighter, which looks to the company’s first notebook to feature a 4K display.

Featuring a micro-arc oxidized AZ291D alloy chassis and weighing only 1.4kg (3 pounds), the Star Labs StarFighter Linux laptop is powered by 45W 12th Gen Intel “Alder Lake” Core i3-1215U, i7-1255U, or i9-12900H, or AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processors with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and up to 8TB SSD storage.

But the best feature of Star Labs’ StarFighter Linux notebook is the 16-inch 4K 10-bit matte IPS display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio, 1074M colors, 100% Adobe coverage, 600cd/m2 brightness, and FreeSync support. As a bonus, the screen turns 180 degrees to let you open and carry it flat like a tablet.

The Linux-powered notebook also features an over-sized haptic glass trackpad with a fingerprint sensor, a backlit keyboard with Caps Lock and Function Lock indicators, two 4W high-performance front-facing speakers, and a removable 2MP 60fps magnetic webcam and dual microphones.

Connectivity-wise, the StarFighter Linux laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6 AX210 wireless (a hardware Wi-Fi kill switch is present as well), Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI 2.0, two USB-C ports (Thunderbolt 4 support for the Intel models and USB 3.2 Gen 2 on the AMD models), two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an SD card reader.

On top of that, the notebook features an ITE 5570 embedded controller for handling all the low-level functions like power, keyboard, etc., as well as Optiga TPM 2.0 tamper-resistant secured microcontroller using advanced hardware security technology.

Star Labs tells 9to5Linux.com that the StarFighter Linux laptop will be available for pre-order in about two weeks from the moment of writing. The price starts from around $900 USD and can go as high as $3000 USD, depending on the configuration.

Image credits: Star Labs

