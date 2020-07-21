SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP2 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

SUSE announced today the general availability of the second Service Pack (SP2) of the latest SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 operating system series.

Coming more than a year after SP1 and two years after the launch of the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 operating system series, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 2 is here to help businesses further accelerate innovation and improve productivity by adding new layers of functionality, updated components and modern technologies.

Highlights of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP2 include updated cloud images for Alibaba, Azure, AWS, Google, IBM, and Oracle, the ability to deploy large-scale HPC systems in AWS with support for ARM-based Graviton2 CPUs and Elastic Fabric Adapter network interfaces in Amazon EC2 instances, as well as enhanced security with FIPS 140-2 certification-ready packages.

It also features SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching support for IBM Z and LinuxONE systems, support for IBM Secure Execution and Secure Boot to protect IBM Z installations from outside threats, support for complete and secure offline installations for air-gapped deployments, as well as support for setting up local and remote disk encryption.

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 2 also brings improvements to on-premises deployments, along with support for the latest hardware, including the Fujitsu A64FX ARM architecture and the upcoming AMD EPYC processors. It makes the migration of SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA services easier on cloud and hybrid systems and improves Chinese language support.

“SUSE solutions, including SUSE Linux Enterprise, are designed for IT transformation,” said Thomas Di Giacomo, SUSE president of engineering and innovation. “With SUSE and using true open source software, customers can simplify their existing environments and ease the transformation that will allow them to take advantage of modern computing as they accelerate innovation in their businesses.”

Last but not least, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 2 adds support for the latest GNU/Linux and Open Source technologies, including but not limited to PostgreSQL 12 and MariaDB 10.4 database servers, Maven, Prometheus and RabbitMQ management and monitoring software, as well as support for NVIDIA Tegra X1 and Tegra X2 ARM CPUs, and support for the newest Raspberry Pi 4 models.

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP2 is available for download as a 60-day free trail from the official website for 64-bit (x86-64), ARM, IBM POWER, IBM Z and LinuxONE hardware architectures. The SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 operating system series has a 13-year life cycle, which includes 10 years of General Support and 3 years of Extended Support.

The recently released openSUSE Leap 15.2 operating system is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 2 if you don’t want to pay for the latter.