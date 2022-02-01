System76 Launches AMD-Powered Kudu Linux Laptop for Expert Multitaskers

Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today the launch of their newest Linux laptop, Kudu, designed for expert multi-taskers and powered by AMD.

A workstation powerhouse, System76’s Kudu laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) matte finish display with 144Hz refresh rate and it’s equipped with a 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (Zen 3) H-class processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, running at 3.3 GHz, but can be boosted up to 4.6 GHz.

The Kudu laptop also features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, up to 64 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, as well as up to 4TB M.2 SSD PCIe NVMe storage.

“The new Kudu laptop combines the latest in AMD mobile computing with discrete NVIDIA graphics,” says Ben Shpurker, Product Manager at System76. “This combination makes it the perfect machine for creating on the go.”

Connectivity-wise, the Kudu Linux laptop comes with one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, one Mini DisplayPort 1.4 port, one HDMI port with HDCP, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and a dedicated microphone jack.

In addition, the notebook features Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet wired connectivity, as well as Bluetooth 5 Bluetooth connectivity.

Other features of the Kudu laptop include a multitouch clickpad, a multi-color backlit US QWERTY keyboard, an 1.0MP 720p HD webcam, Kensington Lock support, and a 48.96 Wh Li-Ion battery.

Like with all of System76’s laptops, the Kudu Linux laptop come pre-installed with either the company’s in-house built, Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux 21.10 or 20.04 LTS distributions, or with the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system.

You can configure and buy the Kudu laptop right now from System76’s online store. The price starts from $1,799.00 USD for the base model featuring 8GB RAM and 240GB SSD storage, and it can go as high as $3,442.00 USD with 64GB RAM and 4TB SSD storage.

Last updated 48 mins ago