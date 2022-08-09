System76 Refreshes Its Affordable Galago Pro Linux Laptop with Alder Lake CPUs

Linux hardware vendor System76 informed 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a refreshed version of the company’s Galago Pro Linux laptop with 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs.

Galago Pro remains System76’s most affordable Linux-powered laptop featuring a gorgeous 14.1-inch Full HD (1920×1080) matte display, optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 3200MHz RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, multitouch clickpad, backlit chiclet keyboard, light and durable chassis, 53 Wh Li-Ion battery, and the latest Pop!_OS Linux or Ubuntu operating system.

The refreshed Galago Pro ships with 12th Gen Intel “Alder Lake” processors, namely the Intel i5-1240P and Intel i7-1260P with 12 cores and 16 threads, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. While the Intel i5 processor runs at up to 4.4 GHz clock speeds and has 12MB cache, the Intel i7 processor boosts at up to 4.7 GHz and has 18MB cache.

“Starting at just $999, the Galago Pro is now also System76’s most affordable laptop,” said System76. “Now equipped with Intel’s newest 12th Gen chips, the Galago Pro is getting a speed boost with 12 cores and 16 threads on both i5 and i7 models. (Compare this with 4 cores and 8 threads for the previous generation.).”

Connectivity-wise, the Galago Pro comes with USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, including one with Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort support, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet LAN RJ45 port, an SD card slot, a headphone/microphone combo 3.5mm jack, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 support.

What’s also great about the Galago Pro is that it weighs only 1.41kg (3.1 lbs), which makes it the perfect Linux laptop for people who are always on the go. In addition, the Galago Pro laptop comes with System76’s open source firmware (Coreboot, EDK2, System76 firmware apps), and open source embedded controller firmware to give you full access and control over important components like battery, fans, and keyboard.

You can configure and order the new Galago Pro laptop right now from System76’s online store. The price starts from $999 for the base configuration with Intel graphics, Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 240GB SSD storage. All configurations ship with the Pop!_OS Linux 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating systems.

With this, System76 has updated its entire laptop lineup with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, including the Lemur Pro, Darter Pro, Oryx Pro, and Gazelle. On the other hand, the company’s very popular Thelio desktop computers already come with 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake processors.

Galago Pro – Images courtesy of Systems76

Last updated 21 mins ago