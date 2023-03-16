System76’s Meerkat Mini Linux PC Now Ships with 12th Gen Intel Core i CPUs

System76 announced today that its Meerkat mini Linux PC is back and it’s more powerful than ever with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i processors, up to 16 TB of storage, and up to 64 GB DDR4 RAM.

Yes, System76 even sells a mini PC and the latest variant can be configured with 10th, 11th, or 12th Gen Intel Core i Series processors with up to 12 cores and 16 threads and up to Intel Iris Xe graphics on the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, which also offers up to 4.7 GHz clock speeds.

Other 12th Gen Intel Core i Series processors include the Intel Core i3-1220P with 10 cores and 12 threads and up to 4.4 GHz clock speeds, as well as Intel Core i5-1240P with 12 cores and 16 threads and up to 4.4 GHz clock speeds. However, only the i5-1240P and i7-1260P CPUs have Intel Iris Xe graphics as the i3-1220P CPU feature Intel UHD graphics.

You can also configure the Meerkat mini Linux PC with 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4, i5-1135G7, and i7-1165G7 CPUs featuring up to Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 4 cores, 8 threads, and 4.7 GHz clock speeds, or with 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U, i5-10210U, and i7-10710U CPUs featuring Intel UHD graphics and up to 6 cores, 12 threads, and 4.7 GHz clock speeds.

No matter which CPU you select, you can buy the System76 Meerkat mini Linux PC with up to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 at 3200 MHz memory. However, if you select the 11th Gen or 12th Gen Intel Core i Series processors, you can also get up to 16 TB of SSD storage, otherwise the 10th Gen Intel Core variant only comes with up to 8 TB of SSD storage.

Connectivity-wise, the Meerkat features up to Intel Wi-Fi 6E wireless, up to 2.5 GbE Ethernet, up to two HDMI 2.1 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4a ports via USB Type-C, 7.1 channel audio via HDMI/USB Type-C, three USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, up to two USB 4 / Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) ports, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack.

As with all of System76’s computers, the Meerkat mini Linux PC comes pre-installed with either System76’s in-house baked Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish). There are two versions on sale, a Short one and a Tall one.

“The short option eschews the 2.5″ drive bay to improve space management, while the tall option packs up to 8 TB more storage into only half an inch of extra height,” said System76. “Save even more space. Meerkat mounts to VESA compatible monitors and includes the necessary hardware.”

System76’s Meerkat is available to order from $499.00 USD for the variant with 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs, from $548.00 USD for the variant with 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, and from $598.00 USD for the variant with 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs. You can configure and buy right now from the official website.

Image credits: System76

Last updated 1 hour ago