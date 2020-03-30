Systemd-Free antiX 19.2 Released with Latest Debian Buster Updates

Debian-based and systemd-free antiX 19.2 distribution is now available for download as a bugfix release that also updates various core components and applications.

Coming three months after the first point release, antiX 19.2 is here to provide the community with an up-to-date installation media for new deployments, but also to add some extra features.

One of these extra features is support for the runit init system, a UNIX init scheme with service supervision, which was bacakported from Debian Sid (Unstable).

If you want to install antiX with the runit init system, you must download special ISO images that are only made for 32-bit systems. The rest of the ISOs are using the sysvinit init system.

Also included in this release is Ceni network manager as an alternative to Connman, which remains the default network manager for the Full and Base variants of the OS.

The ConsoleKit2 framework for defining and tracking users, login sessions, and seats is included as well, along with apt-notifier for update notifications, and a nosystemd repository.

antiX 19.2 is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” software repositories, which means that this latest ISO release includes all the recent software updates and security fixes from upstream.

Among these, there’s Linux kernel 4.9.212 LTS, Mozilla Firefox 68.6.0 ESR, LibreOffice 6.4.1, IceWM 1.6.5, Fluxbox 1.3.7, Cherrytree 0.3.9, mtPaint 3.49, Links 2.20.2, eudev 3.2.9, and elogind 243.7.

As for the bug fixes, antiX 19.2 attempts to address an issue when running the ufw firewall, fixes apt_key bug in mps-youtube, adds more “safety” checks to the command-line installer, and improves and updates the localizations.

As usual, you can download the latest antiX release from the official website by clicking the link below. The developers re-uploaded the 19.2 ISOs as version 19.2.1 to fix an issue with Wi-Fi connections in Connman.