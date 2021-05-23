Systemd-Free antiX 19.4 Arrives with More Installer Options, Latest IceWM, and More

Systemd-free antiX 19.4 is now available for fans of this ultra-lightweight GNU/Linux distribution using the dIceWM window manager and based on Debian GNU/Linux.

Dubbed “Grup Yorum” and based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series, antiX 19.4 arrives about seven months after the antiX 19.3 release and introduces more installer options for those who want to fully customize their installations, such as frugal install support for encrypted partitions.

Furthermore, the new antiX release adds the SeaMonkey free and open-source Internet suite by default in the Full and Base editions, as well as the terminal-based ytfzf tool for opening and downloading YouTube videos as a drop-in replacement for mps-tube.

This release also ships with the latest IceWM window manager, version 2.3.4, which brings many improvements, the Mozilla Firefox 78.10.0 ESR web browser, the LibreOffice 7.0.4 office suite, the Linux 4.9.0-264 kernel and latest security updates from the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” repositories, and latest firmware from Debian Sid (Unstable) to support for more hardware.

Among other improvements, the antiX devs made the Base edition fit on a CD medium, and also replaced the GUI version of the iso-snapshot utility with its CLI version (iso-snashot-cli), removed the Package Installer, removed the SMTube YouTube browser, and removed the virtualbox-guest apps. The localization has been updated and improved as well in this release.

antiX 19.4 is available for download right now from the official website for both 64-bit and 32-bit systems in several edition for different needs, including Full, Base, Core, and Net. For more details about each edition and the known issues, check out the release announcement page. All editions are also available with the runit system init by default instead of SysVinit.

Of course, existing users need only to update their installations by running the sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get full-upgrade command in a terminal emulator.

