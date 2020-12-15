Tails 4.14 Released with Support for Ledger Hardware Wallets, Linux Kernel 5.9

The Tails project announced today the release and general availability of Tails 4.14, a new monthly update to their Debian-based live GNU/Linux distribution for keeping your online presence anonymous.

Tails 4.14 appears to be a great release compared with the last couple of releases, and that’s because it finally switches to the Linux 5.9 kernel series. This, of course, means that you’ll get better hardware support for various graphics, Wi-Fi, and other components.

In addition to bumping the kernel to Linux 5.9, this release is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 “Buster” operating system, which means that Tails now inherits all of the security patches and miscellaneous bug fixes from the upstream software repositories to offer users better stability and reliability.

And now for the new features, as Tails 4.14 adds support for Ledger hardware wallets in the Electrum Bitcoin wallet app, ports the Tails Installer to Python 3, updates the Tor Browser anonymous web browser to version 10.0.7, updates Tor to version 0.4.4.6, and updates the Mozilla Thunderbird email client to version 78.5.1.

On top of that, this release fixes a few bugs around Persistent Storage, such as the opening of the Persistent Storage of another Tails USB stick in GNOME’s Files (Nautilus) file manager, as well as the ability to change the administration password stored in the Persistent Storage.

It also updates the APT key for deb.torproject.org to improve the Additional Software utility, adds support for automatically detecting corrupt GnuPG public keyring and restore them from a backup, and removes the Unifont font.

If you want to keep your anonymity while surfing the Internet, it is highly recommended to use Tails, which is also known as the amnesic incognito live system or the “Anonymous OS.” For that, you can download Tails 4.14 right now from the official website or using the direct download link below.

If you’re already using Tails, you’ll be able to upgrade your installations from version 4.2 or later to 4.14 using the automatic upgrades or by doing a manual upgrade.

That’s it for Tails in 2020. The next version, Tails 4.15, is scheduled for release next year on January 26th.

