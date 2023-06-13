Tails 5.14 Brings Automatic LUKS2 Migration, Captive Portal Detection

Anonymous distribution Tails 5.14 has been released today as another monthly ISO update that brings various new features, improvements, and updated components.

Last month, the Tails 5.13 release enabled LUKS2 encryption by default for all new Persistent Storage and encrypted volumes with the promise that future releases will also support migration for existing Persistent Storage and encrypted volumes from LUKS1 to LUKS2.

Tails 5.14 is now here with automatic migration to LUKS2 and Argon2id for users of Tails 5.12 or previous versions. Even if LUKS2 offers stronger encryption, the devs recommend users to also change the passphrase of their Persistent Storage and other LUKS-encrypted volumes.

Talking about Persistent Storage, this release introduces the ability to perform a backup of your Persistent Storage directly from the Tails Installer by cloning your Persistent Storage to your backup Tails entirely.

In addition, Tails 5.14 brings several usability improvements to Persistent Storage, such as a switch in the Welcome Screen to create a Persistent Storage instead of a button, as well as descriptions for various Persistent Storage features, and a mention of Kleopatra in the GnuPG feature.

Moreover, Tails now also hide duplicated Persistent bookmarks in the Files (Nautilus) file manager and no longer restarts the GNOME desktop environment after creating a new Persistent Storage.

Other than that, Tails 5.14 introduces captive portal detection when connecting to the Tor anonymous network automatically. This feature will detect if you have to sign in to the network using a captive portal and displays an error dialog recommending you try to sign in to the network as the first option.

Last but not least, this release introduces the ability for users to donate to the Tails project in Bitcoin from their Electrum wallet. The latest Tor Browser 12.0.7 anonymous web browser is also installed by default in this release.

If you want to protect your identity online, avoid censorship, or do other tasks on the Internet without the fear of being watched, you can download Tails 5.14 right now from the official website.

