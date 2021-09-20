Telegram Desktop 3.1 Introduces Interactive Emoji, Live Stream Recording, and More

Telegram released Telegram Desktop 3.1 over the weekend as a pretty hefty update to this free, open-source, and cross-platform messaging client for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

It’s been a while since I covered new Telegram Desktop releases, and the messaging app received a few interesting versions that introduced some minor features like the ability to start video conferences from Voice Chats in any group and to share the screen or video from your camera with up to 30 participants (v2.8), as well as a built-in image editor for cropping photos or highlighting parts of a screenshot (v2.8.8).

Furthermore, Telegram Desktop 2.9 introduced the ability to enable auto-delete of messages after one day, one week, or one month, along with a new app icon and default background, as well as a new GIF section in Shared Media so you for quickly finding all the GIFs from a chat. On top of that, Telegram Desktop 3.0 added support for broadcasting video and share the screen to an unlimited number of viewers.

Now, Telegram Desktop 3.1 is here with some pretty cool new features, such as the ability to record live streams and video chats in a group or channel with options to record video and audio or only audio, which will be saved in your admin’s Saved Messages panel, as well as support for read receipts in small groups with the option to view which group members have read it by selecting a message and right clicking on it.

“To protect users’ privacy, read receipts in groups are only stored for 7 days after the message was sent. It is not Telegram’s business to keep a record of everything you’ve ever seen,” said the Telegram devs.

And, to make your Telegram sessions more enjoyable and fun, the Telegram Desktop 3.1 update brings 8 new themes for private chats with day and night versions, beautifully animated backgrounds, gradient message bubbles, and unique background patterns, but this can only be enabled from a mobile device if you want to enjoy it on your desktop too, and 6 new interactive emoji ( , , , 👍, and ).

You can download Telegram Desktop 3.1 as a binary that you don’t have to install on your GNU/Linux distribution, or install it as a Flatpak or Snap universal package right now from the official website.

Last updated 18 hours ago