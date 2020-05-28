Total War: WARHAMMER II – The Warden & The Paunch DLC Is Out Now for Linux

Feral Interactive launched today The Warden & The Paunch DLC (Downloadable Content) for the acclaimed Total War: WARHAMMER II video game for Linux and macOS platforms.

Officially launched on May 21st and coming three months after the massive Mandate of Heaven DLC, The Warden & the Paunch is the latest Legendary Lords Pack for the award-winning and critically acclaimed Total War: WARHAMMER II turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game.

It introduces two new Legendary Lords from the world of Warhammer Fantasy Battles, Eltharion the Grim, which leads Tor Yvresse for the High Elves, and Grom the Paunch, which commands the Broken Axe Tribe for the Greenskins.

The two Legendary Lords are pitted against one another as eternal nemeses and come with their own factions, mechanics, objectives, play style, and units. They can be used in the Eye of the Vortex or Mortal Empires campaigns, as well as in custom and multiplayer battles.

The Warden & the Paunch DLC also brings powerful new Heroes and units for both the Greenskins and High Elves. These include the the majestic Arcane Phoenix for the High Elves, the Silverin Guard, and War Lions of Chrace.

Several different flavors of the Snotling Pump Wagons and Trolls for the Greenskins are included as well in the DLC, which also introduces new elite Regiments of Renown to crush your enemies. More details are available on the official announcement page.

You can buy the Total War: Warhammer II – The Warden & The Paunch DLC for 8,99€/$8,99/£8.99 right now from Steam or the Feral Store. Of course, you’ll need to own the original Total War: Warhammer II game to be able to install and play The Warden & The Paunch DLC.