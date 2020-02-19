Total War: THREE KINGDOMS – Mandate of Heaven DLC Is Out Now for Linux

Feral Interactive announced today that the Total War: THREE KINGDOMS – Mandate of Heaven Chapter Pack DLC is now available for Linux and macOS systems.

Officially released on January 16th, 2020, Mandate of Heaven is the biggest and most detailed Chapter Pack DLC (Downloadable Content) ever released for the Total War: THREE KINGDOMS award-winning turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game from developer Creative Assembly and publisher SEGA.

It introduces a new campaign set in 182 CE, just before the Yellow Turban rebellion. The new campaign will let players adventure through the conflict deep into the Three Kingdoms period. The update also adds a total of six new playable warlords, including three new Yellow Turban warlords, Zhang Jue, Zhang Bao, and Zhang Liang, and three new Han Empire factions, Emperor Liu Hong, Prince Liu Chong, and Lu Zhi.

The Mandate of Heaven DLC also lets gamers play the origin stories of legendary characters Liu Biao, Tao Qian, Cao Cao, Sun Jian, Liu Bei, and Dong Zhuo, and adds 40 new battlefield units, unique new campaign mechanics, objectives, and events, and new unit abilities.

Linux and macOS gamers who have the Total War: THREE KINGDOMS game installed on their personal computers can now buy and download the Mandate of Heaven DLC from Steam or Feral Store. The Chapter Pack DLC costs 9,99€/$9,99/£9,99 (depending on your region). More details can be found here.

To play Total War: THREE KINGDOMS on their favorite GNU/Linux distributions, users are recommended a PC with an Intel Core i3-4130 3.4 GHz processor, 6GB RAM, and either 2GB AMD Radeon R9 285 or 2GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 or better graphics card. The game requires Vulkan and Mesa 19.0.1 or later for AMD GPUs, as well as Nvidia 418.56 driver or later for Nvidia GPUs. Feral Interactive recommends playing on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (64bit).

