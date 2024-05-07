Steam Client Update Adds 150% Scale Factor by Default for 4K Monitors on Linux

Valve released today a new stable Steam Client update for Linux, macOS, and Windows that brings some cool new Steam Input features, as well as numerous bug fixes.

For Linux gamers, the new stable Steam Client update changes the default scale factor from 200% to 150% on 4K monitors, no longer lists incompatible options under an application’s Compatibility settings, and improves startup delays when running in Flatpak environments.

It also fixes some causes of steamwebhelper crashes, slow startup on busy systems, a bug where the store tab would fail to display any content after maximizing the Steam Client window, a bug where the Steam Client window may become unresponsive until resized, and an issue where Steam would attempt to execute the Windows version of a title without using Steam Play compatibility on Linux.

Remote Play has been improved in this new Steam Client update with support for full HDR to HDR streaming when streaming from a Windows PC using NVIDIA or AMD hardware acceleration to another Windows PC or Mac with an HDR display, increased brightness of HDR streaming, improved streaming performance on newer AMD cards, as well as improved recovery from network disconnections before starting the stream.

Steam Input received a new Configurator feature called “Swap Left with Right” that lets you swap the behavior of the Left Stick and Right Stick, or Left Trackpad and Right Trackpad when editing a controller configuration. It also got three new Mouse actions, namely “Reset to Horizon”, “Turn Camera 360”, and “Turn to Face Direction”.

“The New Mouse actions all require Dots per 360 to be calibrated for any of them to be accurate. To do this, use “Turn Camera 360” in combination with either “FlickStick” or “Gyro to Mouse”, and make sure that one press of your “Turn Camera 360″ makes one 360 turn in game. If it does not, tune the Dots per 360 setting from the Controller Quick Settings menu. You do not have to use Gyro to Mouse or FlickStick after this step,” said Valve.

In addition, Steam Input received an “Invert Command Binding” option for FlickStick’s Outer Ring Command, an option to allow the FlickStick to trigger a Flick Turn, as well as Sony Dualsense and Dualshock Gyro Enable/Disable/Toggle “center touch” and “center click” options to help with certain Paddle Mods.

As mentioned before, numerous bugs are fixed in this release, so make sure that you update your Steam Client installations as soon as possible for a more stable and reliable gaming experience. To update, go to the Steam menu, click on the “Check for Steam Client Updates” entry, and then click on the “Download” button on the right side of the blue bottom notification.

Check out the release notes for more details about the changes included in this update.

