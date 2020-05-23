Transmission 3.0 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Major Improvements

After more than two years in the works, the Transmission 3.0 open-source and cross-platform BitTorrent client has been released as a major version with many new features and improvements.

Transmission 3.0 comes more than two years after version 2.94, which probably many of you are currently using on your personal computers to download torrent or magnet files from the Internet.

As you can expect, this is a massive update that brings new capabilities to Transmission, along with new features, bug fixes, and other enhancements to make your torrenting more pleasant.

The GTK+ client received keyboard shortcuts for queue up and down, a modern .desktop file, AppData file, a symbolic icon variant for GNOME desktop’s top bar and the High Contrast theme, gettext support for language translations, and a new translation for Portuguese (Portugal).

On the other hand, the Qt client now supports Qt 5.2 and looks much better on HiDPI/4K displays. New translations for Afrikaans, Catalan, Danish, Greek, Norwegian Bokmål, and Slovenian have been added as well, along with the ability to display tooltips in torrent properties when the torrent name’s dosen’t fit.

The ability to sort torrents by progress when magnet transfers are present has been fixed in the Qt client, as well as the ability to trash the .torrent file upon addition. Also, the memory usage drained by the torrent properties (file tree) has been reduced in this release.

For all supported platforms (Linux, macOS, and Windows), Transmission 3.0 brings the ability to allow the RPC server to listen on IPv6 addresses, re-implementation of hash as base name for resume and torrent files, as well as improved support for brute-force attacks for the embedded web server.

It also adds Peer ID support for Baidu Netdisk, Free Download Manager, Folx, PicoTorrent, and Xfplay torrent clients, TCP_FASTOPEN support, better ToS handling on IPv6 connections, support for CIDR-notated blocklists, and adaptive multiscrape limits.

Furthermore, Transmission 3.0 comes with the ability to change the torrent location even there’s no need to move the data, as well as quota support for uClibc-ng 1.0.18 or later and the DragonFly BSD operating system.

To improve the overall security of the client, there’s now built-in support for Mbed TLS (formely PolarSSL), wolfSSL (formely CyaSSL), and LibreSSL SSL/TLS protocols. Also, Transmission now supports OpenSSL 1.1.0 and later versions.

Among other noteworthy changes, there’s now support for handling IPv6 RPC addresses in transmission-remote, a new --unsorted option for the transmission-show command.

The web interface received keyboard shortcuts, the ability to display an upload file button for mobile devices, and the ability to display the torrent ETA in compact view on non-mobile devices. Also, torrent URL field autocompletion has been disabled.

You can download Transmission 3.00 right now from the official website. However, only the source code is provided there, so I recommend installing it from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.