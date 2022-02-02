Trisquel GNU/Linux 10.0 “Nabia” Released with GNU Linux-Libre 5.4 Kernel, ARM Support

Ubuntu-based Trisquel GNU/Linux 10.0 has been released today as a major version of this distribution targeted at those who want 100% freedom for their PCs.

Trisquel GNU/Linux continues to keep the spirit of free software alive in 2022 and the new release promises an Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) based computer operating system that doesn’t include any proprietary software or firmware and uses the GNU Linux-libre 5.4 LTS kernel rather than Ubuntu’s Linux 5.4 LTS kenel.

Dubbed “Nabia,” Trisquel GNU/Linux 10.0 is here more than 15 months after Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0 “Etiona” with new releases of its privacy-oriented software, including Abrowser 96.0 web browser and Icedove 91.5.0 email, calendar and news client as rebranded versions of the Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird apps.

The flagship edition of Trisquel GNU/Linux ships with the MATE 1.24 desktop environment, while the Triskel edition is based on the KDE Frameworks 5.68.0 stack, the Trisquel Mini edition is using the LXDE 0.99.2 desktop environment, and the Trisquel Sugar edition ships with the Sugar 0.118 learning platform.

One of the biggest changes in Trisquel GNU/Linux 10.0 is initial support for ARM devices, targeting the ARMhf (ARM hard float) architecture. Unfortunately, there’s no support for a specific ARM hardware, but the devs aim to offer support for 64-bit ARM (AArch64) platforms in the near future.

“Although there isn’t yet support for any specific board, today’s publication of a pre-installed development image will allow the community to start experimenting and bring support to ARM devices,” reads the release announcement

Among other noteworthy changes, Trisquel GNU/Linux 10.0 drops support for 32-bit (x86) hardware and includes all the latest security and package updates from the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS repositories.

Since it’s based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, this release is supported with security updates until April 2025. Those of you who want to install Trisquel GNU/Linux on 32-bit machines will have to use the older release, Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0, which is supported until April 2023.

You can download Trisquel GNU/Linux 10.0 LTS right now from the official website. In the meantime, the development team already kicked off the development cycle of the next major release, Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0, which will probably be based on the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series.

