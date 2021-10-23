Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download

It’s that time of the year again, when Canonical kicks off the development cycle of the next major Ubuntu Linux release, in this case Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish), and daily builds are now available for download.

Ubuntu developer Steve Langasek was the one to announce earlier this week that the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system is officially open for development, with Python 3.10 supported by default.

And now, early adopters and application developers interested in test driving the upcoming release can now download the daily builds for Jammy Jellyfish, which you can grab from Ubuntu’s main download servers.

Besides Ubuntu, which offers Desktop flavors for 64-bit and ARM64 (AArch64) architectures, you will also find daily builds for the Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, and Ubuntu Kylin flavors.

As usual, these daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri). This means that they are based on the Linux 5.13 kernel and features mostly the same package versions, artwork, and desktop environment.

During the development cycle of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, we expect to see some of the newest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software, starting with the transition to OpenSSL 3.0, Go 1.18, Ruby 3.0, DPDK 21.11, and OpenLDAP 2.6.

I also hope to see new Ubuntu Desktop Installer written in Google’s Flutter SDK, as well as the GNOME 42 desktop environment, which is slated for release on March 23rd, 2022, and the Linux 5.17 kernel series, which should arrive in early March if my math is correct.

If you want to keep up with the development of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) during its six-month-long development cycle, I recommend you follow 9to5Linux as I will try to cover all its major changes until the final release on April 21st, 2022.

