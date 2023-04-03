Tux Paint 0.9.29 Open-Source Painting App Brings 15 New Magic Tools, Spinning Stamps

Bill Kendrick informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of Tux Paint 0.9.29, a new major release of his open-source, free, and cross-platform digital painting and drawing app for kids.

Tux Paint 0.9.29 is here about ten months after Tux Paint 0.9.28 to introduce fifteen new Magic Tools, including Maze for generating random mazes, Googly Eyes for sticking eyeballs on your masterpieces, Fur for painting fur onto a drawing, as well as Circles and Rays for applying brush stroke effects.

The list of new Magic Tools included in this release continues with 3D Glasses, a tool that lets you create 3D pictures that can be viewed with those red/cyan anaglyph glasses, Color Sep, a tool that separates selected colors, Double Vision, a tool that simulates diplopia, as well as Saturate and Desaturate, a tool to increase and decrease color saturation.

Also included are Remove Color and Keep Color for completely desaturating parts of an image that match a chosen color, Kaleido-4, Kaleido-6, and Kaleido-8 for transforming images to be viewed through 45, 60, or 90 degree kaleidoscopes, and Bloom for applying a glowing “bloom” diffraction effect.

Tux Paint 0.9.29 also improves the Stamp tool with support for spinning stamps. This feature lets you rotate objects before applying stamps on them into the canvas. In addition, the Fill tool has been updated to allow you to apply a shaped gradient fill.

Among other noteworthy changes, this release updates the rainbow color picker to make it easier to apply fine adjustments to any color, greatly improves the behavior of the Shapes tool, and adds new options to define how template images should be scaled, positioned, and smeared, as well as to automatically choose the best suitable size for UI elements based on screen resolution.

On top of that, Tux Paint 0.9.29 brings a new keyboard shortcut for accessing the Eraser tool more easily while drawing with other tools and comes with a quick-start guide that briefly explains the program’s features. For more details, check out the full changelog.

You can download Tux Paint 0.9.29 right now from the official website as RPM packages for Red Hat Enterprise Linux systems, as well as a source tarball for those who want to compile the program from sources, and a Flatpak app from Flathub.

