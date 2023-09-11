TUXEDO Aura Linux Laptops Now Come with Wi-Fi 6E, LTE Modem, and TPM 2.0

German Linux hardware manufacturer TUXEDO Computers announced today the availability for pre-order of the 3rd generation TUXEDO Aura Linux-powered laptops designed for maximum mobility and targeting business users.

The Gen3 TUXEDO Aura 14 and 15 laptops come with an Intel Core i5-1235U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, Intel Iris Xe graphics, as well as 15 watts TDP, up to 64G DDR4 RAM, up to 4TB M.2 SSD PCIe Gen4 storage, a Full HD 1080p webcam with privacy shutter, and a 49 Wh battery with optional USB-C charging.

Two models are available, TUXEDO Aura 14 with a 14.0 inch display and TUXEDO Aura 15 with a 15.6 inch display. Both displays are Full HD with a 1920×1080 pixels resolution, up to 100% sRGB, around 300 nits brightness, 1200:1 contrast for Aura 14 and 800:1 contrast for Aura 15, and a non-glare (matte) coating.

Connectivity-wise, the TUXEDO Aura Gen3 Linux laptops feature dual-band Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port with DisplayPort 1.4a, an HDMI 1.4b port with HDCP, an RJ45 LAN port, a USB-A 3.2 Gen1 port, a USB-A 3.2 Gen2 port, an LTE sim card slot supporting mini SIM (2FF) format, a 2-in-1 audio jack (headphone out and microphone in), as well as a microSD card reader.

“The TUXEDO Aura 14 is designed for maximum mobility and comes with a very thin and light, yet robust housing made of aluminum and plastic,” said TUXEDO Computers. “The Aura 15 combines an ultra-thin and lightweight part-aluminium chassis in a sleek, understated business design with power-saving operation.”

The TUXEDO Aura Gen3 Linux laptops also feature switches for deactivating Intel ME (Management Engine), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, webcam, and microphone directly via the BIOS, as well as a TPM 2.0 chip that can also be enabled or disabled from the BIOS.

Both the TUXEDO Aura 14 and 15 are available for pre-order now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store here and here for 839 EUR (~$900 USD) for the basic configuration with the Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8 GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, and 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD.

As with all of the Linux-powered laptops from TUXEDO Computers, these new laptops come pre-installed with the company’s in-house built TUXEDO OS operating system based on Kubuntu, or you can choose between Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, or Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS.

