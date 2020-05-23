TUXEDO Computers Unveils Their First AMD-Only Linux Laptop

German computer manufacturer TUXEDO Computers has unveiled TUXEDO Book BA15 as their first AMD-only laptop with a Linux OS pre-installed.

Thin and elegant, the TUXEDO Book BA15 is the first Linux-powered laptop from TUXEDO Computers that comes only with AMD components. It features only an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU and an AMD Radeon Vega 8 GPU.

On top of AMD’s power-efficient and energy-saving Ryzen 5 3500U mobile processor with 8 threads and 4 cores, the laptop also comes with a huge 91Wh battery for long-lasting performance throughout the entire day.

TUXEDO Computers promises up to 25 hours of battery life in power-saving idle mode.

According to the company, you can use the TUXEDO Book BA15 laptop for up to 13 hours of office work, including web surfing, mail writing and word processing, as well as up to 10 hours of Full HD 1080p video streaming at 50% display brightness.

The integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics unit provides enough computing power for “light gaming” in reduced quality settings, said TUXDEO Computers.

The Linux laptop also features a gorgeous 15.6 inch high-quality, LED-backlight, non-glare Full HD (1920×1080) IPS display with very thin screen bezels, color gamut of 98% sRGB, and brightness levels of over 300 nits.

The chassis is made of durable magnesium alloy for the display cover and base unit, as well as aluminum for the bottom panel. A backlit keyboard with TUX branded super-key is present as well.

Under the hood, the Linux laptop features up to 32GB DDR4 2666Mhz Samsung RAM, up to 4TB Samsung 860 EVO (M.2 SATAIII) SSD, Intel Dual AC 3168 or Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n/ax wireless card, and up to Bluetooth 5.1.

Connectivity-wise, the AMD-only Linux laptop features one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, one HDMI 2.0 (4k [email protected]) port, one Gigabit LAN RJ45 port, 2-in-1 headphone/microphone port, and a 9-in-1 card reader.

As far as the pre-installed operating system goes, you can buy the TUXEDO Book BA15 laptop with either Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, openSUSE Leap 15.1 with Xfce, GNOME, or KDE Plasma desktops, or TUXEDO Computers’ Ubuntu-based TUXEDO OS 18.04 LTS.

The TUXEDO Book BA15 weights in about 1,4 kg with battery and you can configure your and pre-order one right now from TUXDEO Computer’s online shop. The price starts from only 859,00 EUR (928,00 USD).