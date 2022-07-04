TUXEDO Pulse 15 Gen2 Linux Ultrabook Out Now with Ryzen 7 5700U, WQHD Display

German-based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today in a press release the second generation (Gen2) of its TUXEDO Pulse 15 Linux ultrabook with updated components.

Unveiled two years ago, the TUXEDO Pulse 15 Linux laptop is now in its second generation with a newer AMD Ryzen 7 processor, namely the 35W Ryzen 7 5700U with only 15 watts TDP, a single-fan/single-heatpipe cooling system, and integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics, which promises to offer virtually the same performance as the Ryzen 7 4800H processor used in the first generation of the laptop but with much less power draw.

“While AMD officially specifies the 8-core processor with only 10 to 25 watts, TUXEDO pushes the power up to a sustained 35 watts (PL1) to offer demanding users very strong CPU performance with relatively low energy consumption,” said TUXEDO Computers.

Another big change in TUXEDO Pulse 15 Gen2 is the WQHD display, which features a 2560×1440 pixels resolution and an 165 Hz refresh rate. TUXEDO Computers says that the new WQHD panel is installed exclusively for this laptop model, just like the 2 fans and 2 heat pipes cooling system.

Just like the Gen1 model, the TUXEDO Pulse 15 Gen2 comes with a 91 Wh battery, promising up to 16 hours of runtime, as well as a very lightweight and compact design with a 16.8 mm thin magnesium chassis and weighting only 1.5 kg (with battery).

Connectivity-wise, the Linux ultrabook boasts three USB-A ports (two USB 3.2 Gen2 and one USB 2.0), an Gigabit Ethernet LAN RJ45 port, a Micro SD card reader, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.0.

TUXEDO Pulse 15 Gen2 also features up to 64 GB DDR4 RAM, up to 4TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage, full-size backlit keyboard in numerous languages with TUX super-key, HD webcam, high definition audio (2x 2W speakers) with integrated microphone, Kensington lock mounting, and TPM 2.0 / fTPM (switchable from BIOS).

You can pre-order the TUXEDO Pulse 15 Gen2 Linux laptop right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store pre-installed with Ubuntu-based TUXEDO OS 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, or Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS.

Price starts from 1.149,00 EUR ($1,200,00 USD) for the base configuration with 8GB RAM and 250 GB NVMe SSD storage. All orders will start shipping at the end of July.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers

