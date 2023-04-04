TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Linux Gaming Laptop Now Comes with an NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU

German-based Linux hardware vendor and software supplier TUXEDO Computers announced today the availability of a new generation of its TUXEDO Stellaris 16 laptop for Linux gaming with updated GPU and CPU components, as well as other exciting changes.

The TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen5 laptop comes with a luxury-class 55W TDP processor from Intel, namely the Core i9-13900HX with 24 cores, 32 threads, 36MB cache, and clock rates of up to 5.4 GHz, up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, up to 4TB SSD NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage, as well as the top model graphics card from NVIDIA, namely the GeForce RTX 4090 with 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM and up to 175 watts.

TUXEDO Computers also offers variants of its Linux gaming laptop with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 discrete graphics cards, with feature 8 GB of GDDR6 graphics memory and a lower power consumption of up to 140 watts.

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen5 features a gorgeous 16-inch (2560×1600) 16:10 2.5 K WQXGA IPS display with a whooping 240 Hz refresh rate and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus technologies for all your gaming needs, 1200:1 contrast, 95% sRGB color space, and 350 nits brightness.

Since this is targeted at gamers, it comes with a premium mechanical keyboard with original Cherry MX ultra low-profile switches. An alternative keyboard with low-noise membrane switches is also available for those who like quiet keyboards.

“While fans of the rock-solid and tactile typing experience and the typical “clicking noise” will get their money’s worth with Cherry MX ultra-low profile switches, customers with the requirement for quiet keyboards will be happy about the option with low-noise membrane switches, which are more suitable, especially in quiet environments and convince with a similarly solid typing feel,” said TUXEDO Computers.

The gaming laptop also features a 99 Wh battery promising runtimes of up to 10 hours in idle and around 6-7 hours under typical working conditions. It also supports the TUXEDO Aquaris external liquid cooling solution from TUXEDO Computers.

Connectivity-wise, the gaming laptop comes with Gigabit LAN, Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (802.11ax) 2.4/5/6 GHz, Bluetooth 5.3, a Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C 4 Gen3 port with DisplayPort 1.4a, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, a USB-A 3.2 Gen2 port, an HDMI 2.1 port with HDCP 2.3, and a built-in card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC).

The TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen5 laptop is available for pre-order starting today from TUXEDO Computers’ online store for 1763,87 EUR (~$1,925 USD) for the base configuration with the Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, and 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD storage.

Like with all the laptops from TUXEDO Computers, the Stellaris 16 Gen4 comes in multiple customizable configurations with all Linux drivers and software packages, as well as pre-installed with the company’s in-house TUXEDO OS 2, or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers

