Ubuntu 20.04.6 LTS Released to Re-Enable Support for Secure Boot Systems

Canonical, the maker of Ubuntu, announced today the release of Ubuntu 20.04.6 LTS as a refreshed installer media for Desktop and Server flavors that adds support for modern hardware and the latest security fixes.

Ubuntu 20.04.6 LTS is here as the sixth and probably the last point release to the long-term supported Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, which Canonical pledged to support until April 2025 for regular users and until April 2030 for enterprise users who purchase the ESM (Extended Security Maintenance) package.

After recent key revocations, Canonical had to release a refreshed installer media of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, namely Ubuntu 20.04.6 LTS, which re-enables support for Secure Boot system and also includes all the latest security updates and bug fixes.

“Unlike previous point releases, 20.04.6 is a refresh of the amd64 installer media after recent key revocations, re-enabling their usage on Secure Boot-enabled systems,” said Graham Inggs on behalf of the Ubuntu Release Team.

Of course, this means that if you want to deploy the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system on new computers that feature Secure Boot, you must download the new installer media, which is available right now from the official website as Desktop and Server flavors.

Just like the previous point release, Ubuntu 20.04.6 LTS point release is also powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series from the newer Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series to support newer hardware.

Canonical informs users of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, which will reach end of life on April 2023, that an automatic upgrade will be offered straight to Ubuntu 20.04.6 LTS via the Update Manager utility.

The Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, and Ubuntu Kylin official flavors have also been updated to version 20.04.6 and are available for download from here.

Last updated 17 mins ago