Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Canonical published today the Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS ISOs for all official flavors as the first point release to its latest and long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series.

Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS is here to update the iteration that launched in April 2022 for those who want to deploy the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system on new computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the repositories.

This first point release is the first major milestone as part of Canonical’s Long Term Support (LTS) commitment to its users and includes various updated packages that bring bug fixes and improvements to the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series.

Apart from the updated packages, the biggest news with the Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS release is that users of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series will finally be able to upgrade their installations to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) either automatically or as part of a scheduled update. Follow our tutorial to learn how to upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

Canonical also implemented a number of updates to the Firefox Snap to reduce startup times since the release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and added the latest NVIDIA graphics drivers and Ubuntu-supported key gaming apps, such as the early access Steam Snap.

All the official flavors have been updated to the 22.04.1 version number and have new ISO images available for download. These include Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, as well as Ubuntu Kylin, all of them being supported for three years, not five years as Ubuntu.

Again, these are up-to-date live/installation mediums that are here only for new deployments of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Existing users need only to keep their installations up to date at all times to receive all the updated packages included in the new ISO releases.

Without further ado, you can download Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS and all official flavors right now from the official website. The next point release, Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS, is planned for February 9th, 2023, and will be more exciting as it will include updated kernel and graphics stacks from the upcoming Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) release.

Last updated 2 days ago