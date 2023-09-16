Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 6.5

Good news! As of today, the upcoming Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which will be the default kernel offering.

Development on Ubuntu 23.10 kicked off in late April this year, quickly after the release of Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) and it initially shipped with its Linux 6.2 kernel, which has already been backported last month to the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) series with the release of Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS.

During the development cycle of Ubuntu 23.10, the development team upgraded the kernel to Linux 6.3, which was the default until today. The latest daily build ISO image from September 16th is powered by Linux kernel 6.5, which is also offered as an upgrade option for those who are already using Ubuntu 23.10.

Linux kernel 6.5 comes with some exciting new features like Wi-Fi 7 support, MIDI 2.0 support in ALSA, ACPI support for the RISC-V architecture, Landlock support for UML (User-Mode Linux), a TPMI interface driver for Intel RAPL, as well as numerous new and updated drivers for top-notch hardware support.

Ubuntu 23.10 also looks to bring back the ZFS on Root installation option, which was missing from the previous Ubuntu 23.04 release due to the move to the new Ubuntu Desktop installer written in Flutter.

However, as I reported earlier this week, the OpenZFS file system and volume manager implementation that’s used to provide ZFS on Root support on Ubuntu Linux does not currently support Linux kernel 6.5.

Most probably, Linux 6.5 support will be added to OpenZFS with the upcoming OpenZFS 2.2 release, which should be available in the coming weeks, hopefully before the release of Ubuntu 23.10 on October 12th. However, the ZFS on Root installation option will be offered as an experimental feature in Mantic Minotaur.

