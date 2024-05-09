Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download

Now that Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) is officially open for development, Canonical has published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing.

The first Ubuntu 24.10 daily builds are, as expected, based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, which arrived last month on April 25th. This means they include the same core components and software versions as the Noble Numbat release.

During the six-month-long development cycle, the Ubuntu 24.10 daily build ISOs will be updated with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software, such as the upcoming GNOME 47 desktop environment, Mesa 24.1 graphics stack, and Linux 6.10 kernel series.

Under the hood, you should expect GNU/Linux technologies like GCC 14, GNU Binutils 2.42, LLVM 18, Python 3.12, Rust 1.75, Qt 6.6.2, KDE Frameworks 6, and others. I also expect Canonical to port more applications to the Snap sandboxed format and include other new features that will be revealed in time.

You can download the first Ubuntu 24.10 daily build ISO images from the official website without further ado. Daily builds of Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, and the rest of the official Ubuntu flavors are also available for download here.

However, you should keep in mind that these are pre-release versions that may contain bugs and other issues preventing you from having a stable Ubuntu desktop or server experience. Therefore, please DO NOT install them on a production machine!

The final release of Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) is expected on October 10th, 2024. Until then, you can test drive the beta version on September 19th and the Release Candidate (RC) version on October 3rd.

